DC Vs GT, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant To The Fore As Delhi Capitals Seal Thrilling Win - In Pics

Captain Rishabh Pant dazzled with an unbeaten 88 as Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by four runs in match 40 of the Indian Premier League 20224 on Wednesday (April 24). Asked to set a target, Pant (88 not out of 43 balls) and Axar Patel (66 off 43 balls) scored contrasting half-centuries to power Delhi Capitals to 224 for 4. In reply, Sai Sudarshan (65 off 29) and David Miller (55 off 23) hit fifties but couldn't take Gujarat Titans over the line, finishing at 220 for 8 in their 20 overs.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate after winning their match against Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Gujarat Titans' David Miller bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, second right, celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Delhi Capitals' Rasikh Dar Salam celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.

