DC Vs GT, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant To The Fore As Delhi Capitals Seal Thrilling Win - In Pics

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate after winning their match against Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Delhi.
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans' David Miller bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, second right, celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals' Rasikh Dar Salam celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi.