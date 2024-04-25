Cricket

DC Vs GT, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant To The Fore As Delhi Capitals Seal Thrilling Win - In Pics

Captain Rishabh Pant dazzled with an unbeaten 88 as Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by four runs in match 40 of the Indian Premier League 20224 on Wednesday (April 24). Asked to set a target, Pant (88 not out of 43 balls) and Axar Patel (66 off 43 balls) scored contrasting half-centuries to power Delhi Capitals to 224 for 4. In reply, Sai Sudarshan (65 off 29) and David Miller (55 off 23) hit fifties but couldn't take Gujarat Titans over the line, finishing at 220 for 8 in their 20 overs.