New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival 2024: Vibrant Performances By John Stamos, Cha Wa, And Others - View Pics

Join the celebration at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival featuring John Stamos with The Beach Boys, Mardi Gras Indians parades, and eclectic musical acts from Cimafunk to Widespread Panic.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
New Orleans has been one of the cities which always has had a hardcore fan following for jazz music. The annual festival which celebrates jazz and the heritage associated with it was recently held and it was loved by one and all. People from far afar also came in to enjoy the songs and the musicians did not disappoint.

So, you can experience the vibrant New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival with performances by John Stamos, Grammy-nominated Cha Wa, and more at the Fair Grounds Race Course through some of the pictures from the festival.

Here are a few glimpses from the fun event:

1. John Stamos

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
John Stamos performs with The Beach Boys during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

2. Black Masking Indians

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Matthew Hinton
New Orleans brass band-meets-Mardi Gras Indian outfit Cha Wa performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Mardi Gras Indians are also known as Black Masking Indians. The group was formerly Grammy nominated for its album Spy Boy.

3. General Atmosphere

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
General atmosphere during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

4. Omari Neville

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Omari Neville performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

5. Big Mohawk

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Big Mohawk and Young Seminole Hunters Mardi Gras Indians Parade during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

6. Honey Bannister

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Honey Bannister of the Golden Sioux Mardi Gras Indians performs with Cha Wa during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

7. Drinks

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Matthew Hinton
People enjoy drinks at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

8. Cimafunk

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Cimafunk performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

9. Mokoomba

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Mokoomba of Zimbabwe performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

10. Sonny Ortiz

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Sonny Ortiz, of Widespread Panic, performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

11. Dave Schools

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Dave Schools, of Widespread Panic, performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

12. Dancing In The Jazz Tent

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Matthew Hinton
People dance in the Jazz Tent to singer John Boutte at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

13. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Photo: Amy Harris
General atmosphere during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

