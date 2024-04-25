From US To China, How Students’ Movements Have Shaped The World

Tiananmen Square incident - China

Starting as a student-led movement, the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989 refers to a series of protests and demonstrations in China which took a violent turn and resulted in the death of hundreds of protestors. It began with a gathering to mourn the death of the liberal Communist Party leader Hu Yaobang and protest the slow pace of reform. The protests grew into calls for political and economic change, spreading across the country. On the night of June 3-4, the Chinese government declared martial law and cracked down on the demonstrators killing hundreds.