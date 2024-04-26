On the face of it, the premise seemed promising, with Po seeing a character development, and blending in with a new generation of kung fu warriors. But somewhere, the execution of it fell short. Despite its slapstick comedy, the plot was just too predictable, with twists and turns that you could see coming from a mile away, which ended up depriving the film of any form of suspense. When compared to the first three films, the writing done by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Darren Lamke felt a little off, with various loop holes. Even so, the major let-down was how conveniently the Furious Five were left out of the movie, leaving a significant void. Almost the majority of the characters, who made the first three films as memorable as they are even after years, were side-lined and that just didn’t sit well with me.