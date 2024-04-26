It’s no surprise people of all ages absolutely love Po. I mean, have you seen anyone else love dumplings as much as he does? To see this dumpling-lover grace the screens after a span of eight years was delightful news for fans of the ‘Kung Fu Panda’ franchise. The fourth movie, that hit theatres earlier in March, is now available to buy or rent on BookMyShow Stream. So, in case you missed watching in theatres, now’s your chance to watch it at the comfort of your homes. But the real question is, is it worth watching?
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’: Story
Advertisement
In the sequel to the 2016 hit ‘Kung Fu Panda 3,’ Po finds himself fully immersed in his heroic duties and thoroughly enjoying every moment, living his life to the fullest. However, Master Shifu delivers a sobering message, wherein Po must start the tedious search for his successor as the Dragon Warrior. Hesitant at first to accept this huge change, he crosses paths with a cunning bandit fox named Zhen. She informs him of a nefarious sorceress, the Chameleon, who seeks to steal the kung-fu prowess of all the masters, even from the Spiritual Realm. To save the world from this new villain, Po and Zhen, together, embark on a quest to thwart its sinister plans. Their journey, filled with numerous challenges and adventures that test their courage and camaraderie, is what this movie is about.
Advertisement
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’: Performances
In his reprisal of the beloved character Po, Jack Black once again delivers an exceptional performance. His impeccable dialogue delivery, filled with well-timed pauses and perfect voice modulation, brings out the comedic moments in the film. Combined with over-the-top expressions, Black’s portrayal makes it seem like no time has passed at all since we last saw Po.
Coming to the newest addition to the franchise, Awkwafina is a known face in lending her voice to various characters. She shines in her role as the adorable and humorous sidekick, Zhen. She brings about a fresh energy into Po’s world, captivating audiences, despite the script somewhere failing her. Even if she’s not seen in some scenes, her presence is felt throughout the running time.
And what can I say about Viola Davis? We know she’s excellent at what she does. Her portrayal of the Chameleon showcases her versatility. And quite frankly, it’s refreshing to see her take on a comedic role with such finesse because her presence elevates the entirety of the film. With her commanding presence, she exudes a larger-than-life aura.
While the rest of the cast has done a fairly decent job, their characters unfortunately get lost somewhere into the background. Though some of the new characters bring a sense of fun to the story, they can’t make up for the absence of the dynamic presence of the Furious Five.
Advertisement
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
On the face of it, the premise seemed promising, with Po seeing a character development, and blending in with a new generation of kung fu warriors. But somewhere, the execution of it fell short. Despite its slapstick comedy, the plot was just too predictable, with twists and turns that you could see coming from a mile away, which ended up depriving the film of any form of suspense. When compared to the first three films, the writing done by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Darren Lamke felt a little off, with various loop holes. Even so, the major let-down was how conveniently the Furious Five were left out of the movie, leaving a significant void. Almost the majority of the characters, who made the first three films as memorable as they are even after years, were side-lined and that just didn’t sit well with me.
Advertisement
Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Ma Stine’s direction set the tone for the franchise, and you could tell they tried their best to blend action and comedy, with heart-warming storytelling. While they tried maintaining the charm of the first three films, you could easily tell something was off. However, at the end of the day, it’s still a movie that resonated with audiences ranging all age groups.
The one thing that probably saves the movie is its action scenes, thanks to Joshua Gunther. Different camera angles with seamless movements and close-ups have captured the intensity of the martial arts sequences. Additionally, wide angles have been used to emphasize the vastness of the surroundings, taking us along with Po and Zhen to an urban and busy environment, Juniper City, away from the Valley of Peace. The makers brought in a new editor after the first three films, Christopher Knights, and very honestly, he could have done a better job. The pacing is rushed in most places, leaving almost no time for audiences to connect with the characters or even process what’s going on.
Advertisement
While Hans Zimmer returned to work on the music score, this time with Steve Mazzaro, there was a sense of disappointment, as no composition really stood out. Lastly, DreamWorks’ Animation continued to impress, which brought the diverse characters and settings to life with the help of vibrant colours, enhancing the visual experience. Overall, it’s a sight for sore eyes.
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’: Cast & Crew
Director: Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Ma Stine
Cast: Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, Awkwafina, Ke Huy Quan, Ronny Chieng, Lori Tan Chinn, Viola Davis and Harry Shum Jr.
Available On: BookMyShow Stream
Advertisement
Duration: 94 minutes
Premiere Date: April 26, 2024
Genre: Animated Comedy
Language: English
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
The ‘Kung Fu Panda’ movies have always been meant to be watched on the big screens. But this latest addition to the franchise is struggling to carry forward the legacy of the previous three films. While it was a fun and relaxed watch, I couldn’t help but miss the Furious Five; I think their absence was truly a big disappointment for me. Quite frankly, I do find myself bingeing the first three films often. And the next time I do so, I would not hesitate hitting skip on this one.