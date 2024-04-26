BAN-W vs IND-W T20 Series Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The Indian women's cricket team is all set to kick off a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, starting from Sunday, April 28. (More Cricket News)
This series serves as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.
The five-match series which starts on April 28, will continue with the second and third match on April 30 and May 2 respectively, while the final two matches will be held on May 6 and 9.
In their last encounter, India won the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh 2-1, while the One-Day International series ended in a 1-1 draw, with the final game being tied.
India’s previous tour of Bangladesh was marked by controversy when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed her stumps in frustration and criticized the umpiring.
BAN-W vs IND-W T20 Head To Head
India have an impressive head-to-head record against Bangladesh women. The Women in Blue have played 17 games against the Bangla Tigresses and won 14.
When will BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I be played?
The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on Sunday, April 28 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I live?
The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. However, cricket fans can watch it live on the FanCode app and website.
Squad:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky