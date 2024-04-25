Business Spotlight

Transline Technologies Limited Helps Solidify Education In 35 Tribal Schools

Transline Technologies Limited partners with Ekal Vidyalaya to uplift education in 35 Tribal Schools

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, Transline Technologies Limited, the tech giant based out of Delhi has successfully implemented educational initiatives.

A total of 35 Tribal schools have been benefitted from their outreach program focusing on betterment of education in the country. “Education is the foremost requirement of a child’s development”, said Mr. Arun Gupta, MD of Transline Technologies Limited. He added, “At Transline, we believe in the transformative power of education. By adapting education to meet the unique needs of Tribal schools, we’re not only investing in the future of these students but also empowering entire communities for the same.”

“We’re incredibly proud to make a positive impact and look forward to continuing our efforts to supporting education and uplifting communities”, He concluded. This initiative comes in partnership with Ekal Vidyalaya.

Their initiative towards education empowers young minds to uplift themselves and their communities as a whole towards a better future for India and the world. As Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

