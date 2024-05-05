Football

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Suffer 1-3 Loss To Stuttgart - In Pics

Stuttgart scored two late goals to pull off a 3-1 home win over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The defeat came as a setback to the Bavarians ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final return leg against Real Madrid. VfB Stuttgart have now won 21 Bundesliga games this season, matching their all-time club record from 1991-92 and 2006-07.

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart | Photo: Bernd Wei'brod/dpa via AP

Stuttgart's Wooyeong Jeong celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany

1/7
Munichs Harry Kane
Munich's Harry Kane | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Munich's Harry Kane gestures, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.

2/7
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reacts, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.

3/7
Munichs Harry Kane scores a goal
Munich's Harry Kane scores a goal | Photo: Bernd Wei'brod/dpa via AP

Munich's Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.

4/7
Alphonso Davies, left, vies for the ball with Jamie Leweling,
Alphonso Davies, left, vies for the ball with Jamie Leweling, | Photo: Bernd Wei'brod/dpa via AP

Munich's Alphonso Davies, left, vies for the ball with Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.

5/7
Stuttgarts players celebrate the first goal
Stuttgart's players celebrate the first goal | Photo: Bernd Wei'brod/dpa via AP

From left, Stuttgart's Deniz Undav, scorer Leonidas Stergiou and Jamie Leweling celebrate the first goal of the match, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.

6/7
Stuttgarts Leonidas Stergiou celebrates a goal
Stuttgart's Leonidas Stergiou celebrates a goal | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Stuttgart's Leonidas Stergiou celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.

7/7
Manuel Neuer dives for a ball
Manuel Neuer dives for a ball | Photo: Bernd Wei'brod/dpa via AP

Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer dives for a ball, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.

