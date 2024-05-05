Stuttgart's Wooyeong Jeong celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany
Munich's Harry Kane gestures, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reacts, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Munich's Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Munich's Alphonso Davies, left, vies for the ball with Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.
From left, Stuttgart's Deniz Undav, scorer Leonidas Stergiou and Jamie Leweling celebrate the first goal of the match, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Stuttgart's Leonidas Stergiou celebrates scoring a goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer dives for a ball, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany.