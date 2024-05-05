Football

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Suffer 1-3 Loss To Stuttgart - In Pics

Stuttgart scored two late goals to pull off a 3-1 home win over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The defeat came as a setback to the Bavarians ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final return leg against Real Madrid. VfB Stuttgart have now won 21 Bundesliga games this season, matching their all-time club record from 1991-92 and 2006-07.