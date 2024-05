Cricket

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Titans By Four Wickets At Home Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached seventh rank in the points table after defeating Gujarat Titans by four wickets in a home game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited GT to bat first on a tricky pitch. Mohammed Siraj removed the openers early. GT batters could not form a big partnership and kept losing wickets. They were bundled out for 147 runs in 19.3 overs. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis went berserk on the bowlers from the first over. Du Plessis (64 off 23) completed his half-century in 18 balls. GT took six wickets within five overs to make the match interesting but Swapnil Singh and Dinesh Karthik took RCB home with four wickets and 38 balls to spare.