ISL Final: Mumbai City Come From Behind To Trounce Mohun Bagan, Clinch 2nd Title - In Pics

The previous Indian Super League season's Shield winners Mumbai City FC defeated defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in the final to clinch the ISL title for the second time. Bipin Singh and Jacob Vojtus scored late second-half goals to swing it the visitors' way at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The defeat crushed Mohun Bagan's dream of becoming the first team to defend the ISL Cup and complete a rare double of winning the League Winners Shield and the title.