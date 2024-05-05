Mumbai City FC players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match over Mohun Bagan Super Giants, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Mumbai City FC players celebrate after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match over Mohun Bagan Super Giants during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saves a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC players vie for the ball during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose (L) and Mumbai City FC captain Rahul Bheke (R) pose with the Indian Super League (ISL) Trophy on the eve of the ISL Final, in Kolkata.