Football

ISL Final: Mumbai City Come From Behind To Trounce Mohun Bagan, Clinch 2nd Title - In Pics

The previous Indian Super League season's Shield winners Mumbai City FC defeated defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in the final to clinch the ISL title for the second time. Bipin Singh and Jacob Vojtus scored late second-half goals to swing it the visitors' way at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The defeat crushed Mohun Bagan's dream of becoming the first team to defend the ISL Cup and complete a rare double of winning the League Winners Shield and the title.

ISL Final: Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mumbai City FC players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match over Mohun Bagan Super Giants, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

1/6
Mumbai City FC down Mohun Bagan, lift ISL title
Mumbai City FC down Mohun Bagan, lift ISL title | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mumbai City FC players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match over Mohun Bagan Super Giants, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Advertisement

2/6
Indian Super League final
Indian Super League final | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mumbai City FC players celebrate after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match over Mohun Bagan Super Giants during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Advertisement

3/6
ISL final: Mumbai City FC players celebrate
ISL final: Mumbai City FC players celebrate | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mumbai City FC players celebrate after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match over Mohun Bagan Super Giants during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

4/6
Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saves a goal
Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saves a goal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan Super Giants goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saves a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Advertisement

5/6
ISL Final: Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City players vie for the ball
ISL Final: Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City players vie for the ball | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC players vie for the ball during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Advertisement

6/6
Subhasish Bose (L) and Rahul Bheke Pose with ISL Trophy
Subhasish Bose (L) and Rahul Bheke Pose with ISL Trophy | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose (L) and Mumbai City FC captain Rahul Bheke (R) pose with the Indian Super League (ISL) Trophy on the eve of the ISL Final, in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates