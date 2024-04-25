National

Tamil Nadu: Election Season In Coimbatore | In Pics

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, gears up for elections with political rallies and roadshows for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. See photos of supporters, leaders, and the city's political landscape.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Coimbatore | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Large cutout portraits of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Indian National Congress (INC) leaders are erected overseeing political supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of country's general elections, on the outskirts of southern Indian city of Chennai, April 15, 2024.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Coimbatore | Photo: Manpreet Romana

Graffiti on black board at CPI(M) office, in Coimbatore, Tamil Naidu.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Coimbatore | Photo: Manpreet Romana

Supporters participate in AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran's road show in Coimbatore, Tamil Naidu during election campaign, in Coimbatore, Tamil Naidu.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Coimbatore | Photo: Manpreet Romana

Supporters supporters of BJP candidate Annamalai at his roadshow, in Coimbatore, Tamil Naidu.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Coimbatore | Photo: Manpreet Romana

Statues of J Jayalalithaa, M G Ramachandran and C N Annadurai at Avinashi Road, Coimbatore.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Coimbatore | Photo: Manpreet Romana

A K Kareem, lawyer and author of Thalidappatta Kathavugal, which chronicles the stories of those affected by the Coimbatore blast.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Coimbatore | Photo: Manpreet Romana

Supporters participate in AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran's road show in Coimbatore, Tamil Naidu during election campaign.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Coimbatore | Photo: Manpreet Romana

A man reads a newspaper at the Periyarist organization based out of Coimbatore.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Coimbatore | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Coimbatore.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Coimbatore | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to victims of 1998 Coimbatore terrorist blasts, in Coimbatore.

