Tamil Nadu: Election Season In Coimbatore | In Pics

Large cutout portraits of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Indian National Congress (INC) leaders are erected overseeing political supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of country's general elections, on the outskirts of southern Indian city of Chennai, April 15, 2024.
Graffiti on black board at CPI(M) office, in Coimbatore, Tamil Naidu.
Advertisement
Supporters participate in AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran's road show in Coimbatore, Tamil Naidu during election campaign, in Coimbatore, Tamil Naidu.
Advertisement
Supporters supporters of BJP candidate Annamalai at his roadshow, in Coimbatore, Tamil Naidu.
Statues of J Jayalalithaa, M G Ramachandran and C N Annadurai at Avinashi Road, Coimbatore.
Advertisement
A K Kareem, lawyer and author of Thalidappatta Kathavugal, which chronicles the stories of those affected by the Coimbatore blast.
Advertisement
Supporters participate in AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran's road show in Coimbatore, Tamil Naidu during election campaign.
Advertisement
A man reads a newspaper at the Periyarist organization based out of Coimbatore.
DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Coimbatore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to victims of 1998 Coimbatore terrorist blasts, in Coimbatore.