Pledger’s legal counsel, Matthew MaCuspie, argued for his client to undergo a mental health assessment at the hospital, citing concerns for his well-being if he were to remain in jail. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the actor, under police guard, reportedly left the hospital on Monday evening after waiting for six hours for his appointment. Magistrate Justin Foster expressed frustration and said that he wouldn't grant a similar order again. He also expressed his frustration that a mentally ill person was left untreated for six hours.