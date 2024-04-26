Best known for his appearance in ‘Home And Away’, Orpheus Pledger has been making headlines recently. The actor made news when he allegedly assaulted a woman. Latest report reveals that the actor allegedly stomped on a woman’s head. He was detained by the Australian police before he managed to escape and run. The police launched a manhunt and caught hold of him after three days.
The attack was partially captured on CCTV. It showed an unnamed woman being violently attacked and being dragged to the ground by her hair. The footage revealed a shadowy figure, allegedly the actor, viciously stomping on the victim's head. The assault left the victim with severe injuries, including a hematoma on her head, cuts to her cheeks, and extensive bruising.
Advertisement
Following the incident, Victoria Police confirmed that they caught the 30-year-old actor late Thursday night. He faced assault charges and was escorted from jail to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for a mental health assessment. This arrest followed his initial detention on March 25, during which he remained in pre-trial custody.
Pledger’s legal counsel, Matthew MaCuspie, argued for his client to undergo a mental health assessment at the hospital, citing concerns for his well-being if he were to remain in jail. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the actor, under police guard, reportedly left the hospital on Monday evening after waiting for six hours for his appointment. Magistrate Justin Foster expressed frustration and said that he wouldn't grant a similar order again. He also expressed his frustration that a mentally ill person was left untreated for six hours.
Advertisement
Orpheus Pledger became a household name when he appeared on ‘Silversun’ as Tycho Everson when he was 8. He was next seen in ‘Neighbours’ where he played the role of Noah Parkin. It was with his role as Mason Morgan in ‘Home and Away’ that he shot to fame once again. He acted in over 300 episodes before he quit the show in 2019.