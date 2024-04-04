'Masterchef Australia 16' To 'Tiger': Global Titles To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar In April

We are at the fourth month of the year. In April, Disney+Hotstar has an interesting range of titles; from heartwarming musical comedies to thrilling narratives to make your April interesting.
Have a look at the full list of movies and shows below that you watch this April on the OTT platform.
'Wish' (April 3)
It is an animated musical-comedy which is about the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, makes a powerful wish that it is answered by a cosmic force called Star. Asha and Star have a face off with their enemy who is the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico to save her community and prove that when the will of a human being connects with the magic of the stars, it can do wonders. Chris Buck of 'Frozen' fame has directed the film.
'The Secret Score' (April 17)
'The Secret Score' is about Maya and her friends who find a musical score that give them magical powers. They try to keep it as a secret, but there is someone with dark intentions who is looking for it but they are unaware of it.
'Tiger' (April 22)
The tale is narrated by actress Priyanka Chopra. It's the journey of Ambar, a young tigress who is raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. The mother does everything to save her cubs from pythons, bears, and tigers. It is directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli.
'Tigers on the Rise' (April 22)
'Tigers on the Rise' is narrated by Blair Underwood and it is the celebration of comeback of one of the world’s most iconic animals. Vets, scientists, and community patrols are the heroes in this. They are someone who dedicated to ensuring that tigers and humans can coexist. It is directed by Rob Sullivan, co-directed by Alistair Tones, and produced by Sullivan, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield and Roy Conli.
'Vanderpump Villa' (April 1)
It is an unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump's hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.
'Bluey Ghostbasket' (April 7)
Bluey is a cute blue heeler dog who lives with her mom, dad and little sister, Bingo. Bluey play games that results in unpredictable and hilarious ways, where her family and the entire neighborhood have a whole lot of fun.
'MasterChef Australia Season 16' (April 23)
MasterChef alum Poh Ling Yeow, multi–Michelin Star award-winning chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli and food critic-journalist Sofia Levin are the judges of this season along with Andy Allen. They will give new challenges to the contestants to test and develop their cooking skills.
'The Fable' (April 6)
It is about a killing genius known as Fable, who has been specially trained since he was a child to be a hitman. He can kill any opponent in six seconds or less. On day, his boss gives him a sudden order not to kill anyone for a year, and to live an ordinary life. He takes the name, Akira Sato, Fable lives the life of a totally normal person. What follows next forms the story.
'Secrets of the Octopus' (April 22)
The show is about the never-before-seen behavior with eight different octopus species around the world. It shows the journey of the octopus characters as how they adapt, learn, intimidate and co-operate with their unique personalities.
'Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper'
Christian Cooper will take us on a journey to the world of wild and wonderful birds.
'FX’s The Veil' (April 30)
'FX’s The Veil' is a spy thriller that stars Elisabeth Moss. It's about the unpleasant relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.
Apart from these, some Korean titles like 'Blood Free' and 'Chief Detective 1958', are also releasing this month. Other shows and movies include 'Farm Dreams', 'House of the Owl', 'GO! GO! Loser Ranger!', 'UFO Factory' and 'The Sign' among others.