'Masterchef Australia 16' To 'Tiger': Global Titles To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar In April

'Wish' (April 3)

It is an animated musical-comedy which is about the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, makes a powerful wish that it is answered by a cosmic force called Star. Asha and Star have a face off with their enemy who is the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico to save her community and prove that when the will of a human being connects with the magic of the stars, it can do wonders. Chris Buck of 'Frozen' fame has directed the film.