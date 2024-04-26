National

Sandeshkhali Assault Case: West Bengal Government Moves Supreme Court Against CBI Probe

West Bengal Government has moved the Supreme Court against the probe conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Sandeshkhali sexual assault case.

The Bengal government had filed a similar plea in March, in which they challenged the order of the Calcutta High order demanding a CBI probe into the sexual assault case.

The government's move to the Supreme Court comes hours after the CBI's raid on the hideouts of those who were linked to the attack on ED officials on January 5.

As per reports, CBI officials recovered foreign-made weapons and ammunition from its raids.

The case has been filed with the top court against CBI's probe in the Sandeshkhali case, where several local leaders with the Trinamool Congress have been accused of sexual abuse and assault of women and landgrabbing.

Sandeshkhali Asssault Case: A Brief Timeline

A team of Enforcement Directorate officials were attacked on January 5 on their way to raid the home of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. ED officials were attacked by the TMC leader's supporters, who injured three officials.

In February, women from the community carried brooms and sticks and blocked the main road of Sandeshkhali village. The women demanded the arrest of Shajahan and his aides - Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

On February 10, Uttam Sardar was arrested and on February 18, Shiba Prasad Hazra was arrested. After an investigation of the incident, charges of gangrape and attempted murder were added against Shahjahan's aides.

Calcutta High Court also rapped the state government and ordered that Sheikh Shajahan surrender to the police. After a fresh round of protests and violence, the TMC leader was arrested on February 29, 2024.

In March 2024, Calcutta High Court transferred the Sandeshkahli case to the CBI after slamming the West Bengal Police for its "totally biased" investigation. Challenging this order, the state government moved the Supreme Court.

However, the top court struck down the government's plea and stated that it would not "interfere" in the High Court's order to transfer the probe to CBI. Earlier this month, the High Court ordered a CBI probe into the case and demanded an "impartial inquiry" regarding the incidents that occurred in the North 24 Parganas village.

