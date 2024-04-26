West Bengal: NSG Team Reaches Sandeshkhali After CBI Seizes Foreign-Manufactured Arms

A team of National Security Guard comandoes reached Sandeshkhali on Friday hours after he Central Bureau of Investigation seized arms and ammunition, such as foreign-manufactured handguns, during a search operation in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.
According to PTI, the CBI conducted these searches in connection with an attack on ED officers in the same area on January 5.
The raids were conducted following the CBI's investigation into allegations of extortion, land seizure, and sexual assault against suspended Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.
The raids targeted hideouts associated with the suspects who had attacked the Enforcement Directorate team on January 5.
The assault, which was reportedly carried out by supporters of Shahjahan, who had been on the run for nearly two months before his arrest, resulted in a surge of complaints against him.
As part of its inquiry, the CBI recently established confidential phone lines and email addresses to urge survivors of Sandeshkhali to step forward and lodge complaints.
Officials stated that the agency received 50 complaints on the first day, many of which were related to alleged land grabbing by politically influential individuals.
CBI Filed First FIR In Sandeshkhali Case
The CBI on Thursday registered the first case in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali related to the land grab and sexual assault allegations against five influential people there.
The case pertains to a land dispute where women of the victim's family had to allegedly face sexual assault from influential people in the area, they said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not yet disclosed the identity of the five accused and the victims.
The Calcutta High Court on April 10 had ordered a court-monitored CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, saying an "impartial inquiry" was required in the interest of justice and fair play.
The CBI had circulated an email ID for people to make complaints in such cases in which a large number of complaints were received.
The agency had dispatched a team to Sandeshkhali to ascertain allegations and proceed with the registration of cases where allegations could be prima facie verified.
After preliminary verification during a field visit in the area, the CBI has registered the first FIR in such allegations of land grab and assault on women handed over to it by the Calcutta High Court.
The High Court had also directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.
The central agency has been tasked to investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it at the next date of hearing on May 2.
(With PTI inputs)