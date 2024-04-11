CBI Launches Dedicated Email Address For Sandeshkhali Victims To Lodge Complaints

The Central Bureau of Investigation has created a dedicated email address as per Calcutta High Court directive regarding the registration of complaints concerning crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali on Thursday.
CBI email address for sandeshkhali victims
The email address - sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in will serve as a platform for the people of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas to lodge complaints regarding crimes against women and forcible land grabbing.
A CBI official told PTI, "In pursuance to the order passed by the division bench of Calcutta High Court on April 10, 2024, the CBI has created a dedicated email in which complaints of persons of Sandeshkhali regarding crimes against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged."
The court has reportedly requested the district magistrate of North 24 Parganas to widely publicize the email ID within the area and to issue a public notice in local newspapers with a broad readership.
The Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam-led division bench instructed the CBI to carry out a thorough investigation into the reported illegal transformation of agricultural land into water bodies for fish farming.
The court's ruling came after an event on January 5, when a group of Enforcement Directorate (ED) personnel were assaulted by a crowd while conducting a search in Sandeshkhali connected to a corruption case involving Shajahan Sheikh, a suspended leader of the Trinamool Congress, in relation to the distribution of rations.