India Wrestling: World Body Threatens To Reimpose Ban On WFI If Ad-Hoc Committee Is Back

In what comes as a latest development, United World Wrestling (UWW) has said that the WFI faces another suspension if ad-hoc committee is brought back to run the affairs of the sports body

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Photo: File
The United World Wrestling (UWW) has threatened to threatens to reimpose ban on Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) and bar Indian wrestlers from competing in international events if ad-hoc committee is brought back to run the affairs of the sports body. (More Wrestling News)

"We have been informed that the WFI is once again threatened by your Ministry of Sports with the imposition of an ad-hoc committee to oversee its affairs."

“Besides our lassitude for this additional affair impacting your federation and its members, we would like to reiterate UWW’s determination to uphold the principle of autonomy and independence of its national federations in accordance with the UWW Statutes and the Olympic Charter,” a letter from UWW president Nenad Lalovic addressed to WFI president Sanjay Singh was released on Thursday.

“In case any decision or order should be made against your federation, and a third party be designated to run the daily affairs of our sport in India in violation of the UWW Statutes, UWW would have no other option than to re-impose a temporary suspension of your federation until further notice, and which, this time, could (sic) maybe include your athletes.

“This suspension would apply to the final Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament in May, and will certainly attract the attention of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on this matter, who may also consider further action,” the letter further read.

In August 2023, UWW had suspended WFI with immediate effect for not hosting the elections, which was finally uplifted in February this year after a meeting with the apex body.

