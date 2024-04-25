Football

Everton 2-0 Liverpool, Merseyside Derby In Pics: Jurgen Klopp's Men Suffer Premier League Title Blow

Jurgen Klopp's hopes of a dream send-off were left in tatters after a 2-0 loss at Everton dealt a major blow to Liverpool's Premier League title bid on Wednesday (local time). Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park meant Klopp tasted a bitter defeat in his last Merseyside derby before standing down at the end of the season. The loss kept Liverpool three points behind league leader Arsenal in second place and one ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who are third and have two games in hand on both of their title rivals.

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain.

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool
Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, top, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain.

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool
Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez react during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain.

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool
Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates at full time of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain.

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool
Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool

Everton's Amadou Onana celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain.

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool
Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right, kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain.

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool
Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez goes for the ball after his shot was saved by Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain.

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool
Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, is passed the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain.

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool
Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool

Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford removes the ball in front oft of Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain.

Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool
Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool

Supporters cheer before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, Britain.

