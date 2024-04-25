Football

Everton 2-0 Liverpool, Merseyside Derby In Pics: Jurgen Klopp's Men Suffer Premier League Title Blow

Jurgen Klopp's hopes of a dream send-off were left in tatters after a 2-0 loss at Everton dealt a major blow to Liverpool's Premier League title bid on Wednesday (local time). Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park meant Klopp tasted a bitter defeat in his last Merseyside derby before standing down at the end of the season. The loss kept Liverpool three points behind league leader Arsenal in second place and one ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who are third and have two games in hand on both of their title rivals.