National

24-Year-Old UP Man Disguised As Singapore Airlines Pilot Caught At Delhi Airport

The accused, identified as Sangeet Singh, was seen strolling near the metro skywalk area dressed in a pilot's uniform when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spotted him. Besides the attire of a Singapore Airlines pilot, Singh also sported an ID card around his neck to present himself as an employee of Singapore Airlines.

X/ @SGInIndia
Sangeet Singh, the UP man who posed as a pilot | Photo: X/ @SGInIndia
The paramilitary forces at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday caught a 24-year-old man who disguised as a Singapore Airlines pilot.As per reports, the accused has been identified as Sangeet Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the arrest, Singapore High Commissioner HC Wong tweeted, "UP man caught at IGI Airport posing as Singapore Airlines Pilot. So glad he got caught".

About the incident

Later, upon verification, it was understood that the ID card for in-flight operations and other credentials were fabricated. Singh reportedly used an online app, Business Card Maker, to forge the documents and purchased the uniform from Dwarka. He has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him.

Later, upon verification, it was understood that the ID card for in-flight operations and other credentials were fabricated. Singh reportedly used an online app, Business Card Maker, to forge the documents and purchased the uniform from Dwarka. He has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him.

Further investigation disclosed that Singh had completed a one-year Aviation Hospitality course in Mumbai in 2020 following which he had misled his family and acquaintances into believing that he was a Singapore Airlines pilot.

