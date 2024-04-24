Vinay Gupta has led the development of data center infrastructure and security software for top cloud providers like Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. His contributions have exponentially scaled cloud capabilities and enhanced the security of data centers. The international cloud leadership has immensely praised his work. At Microsoft, Vinay plays a crucial role in protecting the company’s data center infrastructure. He leads efforts to build a secure infrastructure for incoming network devices into the Azure ecosystem, ensuring that the devices are not compromised by national and international hackers. Vinay’s work guarantees that Microsoft’s billions of dollars worth of devices remain free from cyber-attacks, allowing customers to confidently trust the cloud with their most sensitive information. For Oracle, Vinay’s contributions were critical in scaling its data center telemetry infrastructure tenfold, enabling the cloud provider to onboard data from government entities securely.