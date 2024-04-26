Popular actor Jyothika is gearing up for her second Bollywood release of this year. The actor wowed the audience with her performance in ‘Shaitaan’ where she shared the screen with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. After this film, she is gearing up for ‘Srikanth’ where she will share the screen with Rajkummar Rao. In a recent interview, director Tushar Hiranandani revealed that she had turned down the role initially, but she was convinced by her husband Suriya to say yes to the project.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Tushar Hiranandani mentioned that he had always been a fan of Jyothika’s work and he always wanted to work with her. He revealed that when he had reached out to her, she had turned down the role. The director said, “I see a lot of South films starring Jyothika, particularly the Tamil ones. I always thought that she was a great actor. Her first film was ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’, which is a Hindi film. He’s a Punjabi kudi and so, she knows Hindi. So, I approached her for ‘Srikanth’. But she told me that she won’t be able to able to do it.”
Advertisement
Hiranandani revealed that it was Suriya who convinced Jyothika to work on ‘Srikanth’ after he read the script. He continued, “The very next day, she called me up and said that she wanted to do my film. She told me that Suriya had read the script and had told her that she could not miss out on it. Then both Suriya sir and Jyothika called me home and that’s when she officially confirmed that she was doing my film.”
The director revealed that ‘Srikanth’ was the first Hindi film that she said yes to, after this film she agreed to do ‘Shaitaan’ as well. The actress will be playing the role of Srikanth Bolla’s teacher in this film. She will share the screen with Rajkummar Rai, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar. The movie is set to release in theatres on May 10.