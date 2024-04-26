In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Tushar Hiranandani mentioned that he had always been a fan of Jyothika’s work and he always wanted to work with her. He revealed that when he had reached out to her, she had turned down the role. The director said, “I see a lot of South films starring Jyothika, particularly the Tamil ones. I always thought that she was a great actor. Her first film was ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’, which is a Hindi film. He’s a Punjabi kudi and so, she knows Hindi. So, I approached her for ‘Srikanth’. But she told me that she won’t be able to able to do it.”