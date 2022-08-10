Actor Suriya was recently spotted in Mumbai with his wife, actor Jyotika, and their two children and in one of the videos that is making rounds on social media, the 'Jai Bhim' actor is seen posing with his wife Jyothika for the photographers. However, what was interesting to see is how Suriya asked the photographers to ‘leave the kids’, while he tries to shield them as they enter a car.

Suriya was recently seen in a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s Tamil film 'Vikram' in which he played a character called Rolex. He also played a small part in R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' that released in July. Suriya will be making his entry into Hindi films as a producer. His company 2D Entertainment will be producing the Bollywood remake of Soorarai Pottru with actor Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Suriya won the best actor at the 68th National Film Awards for his performance in 'Soorarai Pottru' . The film is based on the life of GR Gopinath – founder of the airline Air Deccan. Suriya also awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film 'Vaadivasal', and a project with filmmaker Bala.

His film 'Jai Bhim' received critical acclaim too. The Tamil-language period legal drama film directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment.The film deals with the subject of police bias and state violence against a marginalised community. Based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K. Chandru, it revolves around the lives of Sengeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe.

Apart from his film projects, Suriya became the first south Indian actor to be invited to the Oscars committee. Thanking The Academy for the invitation, Suriya said he will strive to make all proud. In June, he wrote on Twitter: “Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud! (sic).”