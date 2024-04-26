35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar De La Renta Fashion Show: Katy Perry And Others Attend - View Pics

Catch a glimpse of Katy Perry and others stars at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon with an Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show in Beverly Hills. It was a grand affair as the who's who from the world of showbiz and fashion came down for the event.
1. Keith Hudson, Katy Perry & Mary Hudson
Keith Hudson, from left, Katy Perry, Mary Hudson arrive at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
2. Katy Perry & Angela Lerche
Katy Perry, left, and Angela Lerche arrive at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
3. Katy Perry
Katy Perry arrives at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
4. Katy Perry
Katy Perry arrives at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
5. Laura Kim, Katy Perry & Fernando Garcia
Laura Kim, from left, Katy Perry and Fernando Garcia arrive at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
6. Laura Kim & Fernando Garcia
Laura Kim, left, and Fernando Garcia arrive at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
7. Sharon Gless
Sharon Gless arrives at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.