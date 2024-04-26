Art & Entertainment

35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar De La Renta Fashion Show: Katy Perry And Others Attend - View Pics

Hollywood glitz and glamour at the Beverly Wilshire: Katy Perry and celebs dazzle at the Oscar de la Renta show during the 35th Colleagues Spring Luncheon.

35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show Photo: Jordan Strauss
Catch a glimpse of Katy Perry and others stars at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon with an Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show in Beverly Hills. It was a grand affair as the who's who from the world of showbiz and fashion came down for the event.

Check out the pictures from the Hollywood gathering right here:

1. Keith Hudson, Katy Perry & Mary Hudson

35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show
35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show Photo: Jordan Strauss
Keith Hudson, from left, Katy Perry, Mary Hudson arrive at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

2. Katy Perry & Angela Lerche

35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show
35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show Photo: Jordan Strauss
Katy Perry, left, and Angela Lerche arrive at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

3. Katy Perry

35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show
35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show Photo: Jordan Strauss
Katy Perry arrives at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

4. Katy Perry

35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show
35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show Photo: Jordan Strauss
Katy Perry arrives at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

5. Laura Kim, Katy Perry & Fernando Garcia

35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show
35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show Photo: Jordan Strauss
Laura Kim, from left, Katy Perry and Fernando Garcia arrive at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

6. Laura Kim & Fernando Garcia

35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show
35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show Photo: Jordan Strauss
Laura Kim, left, and Fernando Garcia arrive at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

7. Sharon Gless

35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show
35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show Photo: Jordan Strauss
Sharon Gless arrives at the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

