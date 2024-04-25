Pros:

Favorites to Win: Who's Leading the Odds for NHL Playoff 2024?

The 2024 NHL Playoffs kicked off on April 20, and we've already witnessed some intense matchups and results that are shaping the landscape for the quest for the Stanley Cup. In the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers have taken an early lead in their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, showcasing the competitive spirit that has carried them into the playoffs. The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are locked in a tight battle with the series tied, each team showcasing their strength on home ice. The New York Rangers have also started strong with a lead over the Washington Capitals, while the Carolina Hurricanes have a 2-0 series lead against the New York Islanders, putting them in a commanding position early on.

In the Western Conference, home team Winnipeg Jets have grabbed the lead in their series against the Colorado Avalanche, and the Vancouver Canucks have done the same against the Nashville Predators. Another home team, the Edmonton Oilers opened their series with a win against the Los Angeles Kings, and the Vegas Golden Knights took an early lead against the Dallas Stars.

As the first round unfolds, the standings suggest a reshaping of predictions and expectations. While teams like the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes continue to enforce their status as favorites with their current leads, the dynamics of playoffs can shift momentum at any point. The outcomes of the ongoing games are crucial and can sway the odds as teams vie for the coveted Stanley Cup.

Based on the odds from various sportsbooks, we're seeing intriguing developments as the NHL playoffs progress. At Powbet, the New York Rangers are strong contenders, with odds at 1.35 signaling a confident stride into the playoffs. Their impressive performance on the ice has translated into high confidence among bettors.

Over at CobraBet, the odds also paint a picture of competitive spirit and expectations. The New York Rangers, at odds of 1.59, are favorably viewed to progress well in the playoffs.

For those looking to place informed bets on the playoffs, it's advisable to keep track of the odds movements, as they can fluctuate based on team performances, injuries, and other influencing factors throughout the season​.

Expert Opinions: Top Tips from NHL Insiders for Canadian Players

To give you the upper hand, we've consulted with NHL insiders to bring you top-tier betting tips that can help turn your predictions into victories. These expert opinions are distilled into strategic insights, giving you an edge over the standard betting odds.

Assess Team Momentum

One critical factor often highlighted by insiders is a team's momentum heading into the playoffs. Teams riding a late-season surge are notorious for upsetting the odds. Evaluate how teams close out the regular season, looking for squads that are peaking at the right time. These teams often carry their form into the playoffs, making them a savvy pick, especially when it comes to underdog betting opportunities.

Special Teams Performance

The power play and penalty kill percentages can be pivotal in playoff outcomes. NHL insiders frequently point out that teams with strong special teams units have an edge in the tight, pressure-filled playoff games. Pay particular attention to teams that not only have high conversion rates but also those that draw penalties with their aggressive play style.

Goalie Matchups

In the NHL, a hot goaltender can steal not just a game but an entire series. Experts often advise betting on teams with goalies who have a history of elevating their play during the playoffs. Review stats like save percentage and goals-against average post-All-Star break to determine which netminders might stand tall in the playoff pressure cooker.

Injuries and Depth

Don’t underestimate the impact of injuries. A team's depth could be a crucial determinant of its playoff success. Insiders recommend reviewing the injury lists closely, assessing how well teams can cope with the absence of key players.

Home Ice Advantage

While home-ice advantage may not be as decisive as in other sports, it still plays a role, according to NHL insiders. Evaluate home and away records, and consider how travel and fan presence might influence a team's performance, especially in longer series where the wear and tear can take a toll. This factor becomes increasingly important in later rounds, where the stakes and the pressure are higher.

Types of Bets for the NHL Games

Understanding the various types of bets available for NHL games is crucial for both novice and seasoned bettors. Here’s a breakdown of the common bet types you'll encounter in the NHL:

Moneyline Bets: This straightforward bet involves picking the outright winner of a game. If the team you bet on wins, you win your bet.

Puck Line Bets: Similar to a point spread in other sports, the puck line is unique to hockey and is usually set at 1.5 goals. This means the favorite needs to win by at least two goals, and the underdog must either win outright or lose by no more than one goal.

Over/Under Bets (Totals): These bets are placed on the total number of goals scored by both teams combined in a game. You bet on whether the total will be over or under a specified number set by the bookmakers.

Prop Bets: These bets involve wagering on specific occurrences or non-occurrences within a game. This can include betting on which player will score the first goal, the total points a player might score, or other game-specific events.

Futures: Futures involve betting on longer-term outcomes, such as which team will win the Stanley Cup or which player will win the MVP. These bets are typically placed before the season starts or early in the season.

Parlays: A parlay combines multiple bets into one. All individual bets (or "legs" of the parlay) must win for the parlay to pay out, which makes it a higher-risk, higher-reward type of bet.

Live Betting: This dynamic betting style allows you to place bets on a game as it unfolds. The odds fluctuate in real-time based on what's happening in the game, providing a fast-paced and interactive betting experience.

Main Stanley Cup Teams 2024

The 2024 Stanley Cup promises another thrilling season of NHL hockey, showcasing top teams vying for the prestigious trophy. Let's dive into some of the main contenders, including teams with a strong historical legacy and those making waves with recent performances.

Calgary Flames : Known for their aggressive playing style, the Flames have a balanced team that excels both offensively and defensively. Their ability to control the game could see them going deep into the playoffs.

Winnipeg Jets : The Jets are a well-rounded team with a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Their depth, especially in the forward positions, makes them a formidable opponent.

Edmonton Oilers : With star players who are capable of changing the course of a game on their own, the Oilers are always a threat. This home teams high-scoring potential makes them exciting to watch and dangerous in the playoffs.

Vancouver Canucks : The Canucks are rebuilding and have shown potential with a young and dynamic roster. Their progress in the regular season could be a precursor to a surprising playoff run.

Toronto Maple Leafs : Always in the spotlight, this home team boast a strong lineup but will need to overcome their playoff hurdles to capture their long-awaited Stanley Cup.

Boston Bruins : A perennial contender, the Bruins combine a tough, physical style with skill, making them one of the most balanced teams in the NHL.

Tampa Bay Lightning : Known for their resilience and strategic gameplay, the Lightning have been a dominant force in recent years and aim to reclaim the trophy.

Colorado Avalanche : As recent champions, the Avalanche have tasted success and look to leverage their high-paced, skill-driven game to dominate once again.

Florida Panthers : The Panthers have been on the rise with a potent mix of youth and experience, making them serious contenders if they can maintain consistency.

Carolina Hurricanes: With a strong defensive system and all-round depth, the Hurricanes are poised to make significant playoff impacts.

How to Find the Best NHL Playoff Odds Games

As the NHL playoffs approach, finding the best odds for your bets becomes increasingly important. Below are some key strategies to help Ontario players pinpoint the most promising NHL playoff odds.

Compare Sportsbooks

Not all sportsbooks offer the same odds, and shopping around can lead to finding better value for your bets. Spend time comparing different sportsbooks available to Canadian players (even the best offshore sportsbooks) to see which ones consistently offer higher odds on NHL games. This can vary significantly, especially during the playoffs when betting volumes are higher and lines can change rapidly.

Monitor Line Movements

Odds can fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including betting volumes, team news, and market sentiments. By monitoring how the lines move, you can gain insight into where the smart money is going and which games might offer hidden value. Websites that track sportsbook odds in real time can be particularly useful for this purpose.

Dive Into Advanced Statistics

Advanced analytics and statistics such as Corsi (shot attempt differential), Fenwick (unblocked shot attempt differential), and PDO (sum of a team’s shooting percentage and save percentage) can provide deeper insights into a team’s performance beyond traditional metrics like wins and losses.

Best Platform for NHL Playoff Odds and Tips in Canada

Frequently Asked Questions About NHL Playoff Odds

Who is most likely to win the Stanley Cup 2024?

Teams that make the Stanley Cup playoffs are determined by their performance in the regular season, with the top teams from each division and wild card entries from both the Eastern and Western Conferences qualifying for the postseason.

Which teams make the Stanley Cup playoffs?

Teams that make the Stanley Cup playoffs include the top three teams from each of the four divisions along with two wild card teams from each conference, making a total of 16 teams.

How many games are in the NHL playoffs?

The NHL playoffs can include up to a maximum of 105 games across all series, if every series goes to seven games. Each playoff series is a best-of-seven format.