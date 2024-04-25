Football

Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle In Pics: Eagles Ensure Top English Flight Status With Facile Win

A double from Jean-Philippe Mateta saw Crystal Palace beat Newcastle United at Selhurst Park -- thus guaranteeing English Premier League football for another season. With four rounds remaining, the Eagles Palace are 14th in the standings and 14 points above the relegation zone. For Newcastle, the defeat jeopardised their European hopes. They are seventh with 50 points.

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, left, heads the ball over Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes during a Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London.

Newcastle United's Dan Burn, on pitch, tackles Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, at Selhurst Park, London.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, left and Newcastle United's Emil Krafth vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, at Selhurst Park, London.

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, centre, vies for the ball with Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson, left and Dan Burn , during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, at Selhurst Park, London.

