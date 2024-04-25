Football

Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle In Pics: Eagles Ensure Top English Flight Status With Facile Win

A double from Jean-Philippe Mateta saw Crystal Palace beat Newcastle United at Selhurst Park -- thus guaranteeing English Premier League football for another season. With four rounds remaining, the Eagles Palace are 14th in the standings and 14 points above the relegation zone. For Newcastle, the defeat jeopardised their European hopes. They are seventh with 50 points.