GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals Stifle Gujarat Titans

DC Win An Important Toss In Ahmedabad

DC's decision to bowl worked wonders as GT lost Gill early.

AP

DC Bowlers Were All Over GT Batters

GT batters failed to read the lines and lengths as DC made inroads pretty early.

AP

GT's Rashid Khan Stands Tall

Amid a faltering innings, Rashid Khan stood tall (31) with the bat.

AP

Tristan Stubbs Scalps Two Wickets

Despite his batting prowess, Tristan Stubbs proved his versatility with the ball too.

AP

DC Set Target Of 90

DC's bowlers skittle out GT for a paltry 89 in this IPL fixture.

AP

DC Batters Falter In Run-chase

With the pitch assisting pace, GT bowlers made in-roads early.

AP

GT Bowlers Make A Match Out Of It

Despite a low-score, GT bowlers made sure DC had to work their socks off to get to 90.

AP

Rishabh Pant To Rescue

DC skipper smashed one four and a six to take his side towards a vital victory.

AP

DC Win By Six Wickets

The win elevates DC into sixth place in the IPL 2024 points table.

AP

