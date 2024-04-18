GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals Stifle Gujarat Titans

Outlook Sports Desk
DC's decision to bowl worked wonders as GT lost Gill early.
GT batters failed to read the lines and lengths as DC made inroads pretty early.
Amid a faltering innings, Rashid Khan stood tall (31) with the bat.
Despite his batting prowess, Tristan Stubbs proved his versatility with the ball too.
DC's bowlers skittle out GT for a paltry 89 in this IPL fixture.
With the pitch assisting pace, GT bowlers made in-roads early.
Despite a low-score, GT bowlers made sure DC had to work their socks off to get to 90.
DC skipper smashed one four and a six to take his side towards a vital victory.
The win elevates DC into sixth place in the IPL 2024 points table.