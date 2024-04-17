GT Vs DC, Full Squads:
Delhi Capital: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra
Head-to-Head Record
Both teams have played each other only three times before and Delhi Capitals have won only a single and most recent match at the same venue in the last season. Otherwise, GT dominate with 2-1 record against DC.
GT Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 32 of the IPL 2024 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. While Gill's troops are stuck in the middle position in the IPL points table, the latter are stuck at the bottom of the table in the ninth position. A victory for either side could really lift their position as well as the morale inside the camp as the IPL action continues. Get all the live scores and updates for the match 32, GT vs DC, IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, right here. (Scorecard | Streaming)