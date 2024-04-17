Cricket

GT Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans Eye Victory Over Delhi Capitals

Welcome to the live coverage of match 32 of the IPL 2024 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. While Gill's troops are stuck in the middle position in the IPL points table, the latter are stuck at the bottom of the table in the ninth position. A victory for either side could really lift their position as well as the morale inside the camp as the IPL action continues. Get all the live scores and updates for the match 32, GT vs DC, IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, right here