Cricket

GT Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans Eye Victory Over Delhi Capitals

Welcome to the live coverage of match 32 of the IPL 2024 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. While Gill's troops are stuck in the middle position in the IPL points table, the latter are stuck at the bottom of the table in the ninth position. A victory for either side could really lift their position as well as the morale inside the camp as the IPL action continues. Get all the live scores and updates for the match 32, GT vs DC, IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, right here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
17 April 2024
17 April 2024
GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. AP

GT Vs DC, Full Squads:

Delhi Capital: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Advertisement

Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have played each other only three times before and Delhi Capitals have won only a single and most recent match at the same venue in the last season. Otherwise, GT dominate with 2-1 record against DC.

Advertisement

GT Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 32 of the IPL 2024 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. While Gill's troops are stuck in the middle position in the IPL points table, the latter are stuck at the bottom of the table in the ninth position. A victory for either side could really lift their position as well as the morale inside the camp as the IPL action continues. Get all the live scores and updates for the match 32, GT vs DC, IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, right here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Ram Navami: Must-Listen Audiobooks & Podcasts About Lord Ram Which Will Help You Celebrate This Festival Uniquely
  2. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  3. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch
  5. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
  6. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  8. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far