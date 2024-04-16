GT Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal

In tomorrow's IPL match, two inconsistent teams Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will look to build on their last match wins and uplift their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2024. Watch GT vs DC live, here is how. (Preview | Full Coverage)
The Titans have had inconsistent season so far and are placed at the 6th spot in the points table after three wins and as many losses. With the unavailability of David Miller, the batting of GT has heavily relied on their skipper Shubman Gill.
With Rashid Khan coming back in form, the bowling looks decent for GT, but the death overs remain a big concern as Mohit Sharma has not been at his best.
DC have two wins and four losses and are second-last in the table. The Rishabh Pant-led side would want more from David Warner. Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbbs all doing well and Warner's contribution will make the batting well-rounded.
Kuldeep Yadav's comeback from injury has been a good news for DC but the patchy form of the pace bowlers is a concern.
Here is how you can watch GT vs DC, IPL 2024 live.
Live Streaming Details Of GT Vs DC
When will the GT Vs DC, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 32nd match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Narednra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the GT Vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk.