IPL 2024, RR Vs GT: Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record

At 24 years and 215 days old, Gill is the youngest to reach the milestone - a feat previously belonged to batting great Kohli

AP
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli's record to become the youngest batter to score 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat Titans captain achieved the feat during their IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Wednesday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

In a thrilling last-ball finish at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, eventual Player of the Match Rashid Khan hit the winning runs, a four over backward point off the bowling of Avesh Khan to give the Titans a three-wicket win.

Earlier in the innings, Gill played a captain's knock, compiling a well-timed 72 runs off 44 balls laced with four fours and a couple of sixes to give the visitors a flying start to the chase.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. - AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
RR Vs GT, IPL 2024: 'Target Was Very Much Gettable', Believes Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill

BY PTI

In the process, the classy opener joined the 3000-run club in the world's premier T20 cricket league. And, at 24 years and 215 days old, he is the youngest to reach the milestone -- a feat previously belonged to batting great Virat Kohli.

Youngest to 3000 IPL runs:

  • Shubman Gill at 24 years and 215 days

  • Virat Kohli at 26 years and 186 days

  • Sanju Samson at 26 years and 320 days

  • Suresh Raina at 27 years and 161 days

  • Rohit Sharma at 27 years and 343 days

Notably, Shubman Gill also become the joint fourth-fastest to score 3000 runs in IPL. He took 94 innings. Chris Gayle (75), KL Rahul (80) and Jos Buttler (85) are the top three batters in this enviable list. David Warner and Faf du Plessis have also scored these many runs in 94 innings each.

With the three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, Gill-led Gujarat Titans find themselves in the sixth spot on the IPL 2024 standings.

