RR Vs GT, IPL 2024, Match 24, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Eye Another Win Against Gujarat Titans

RR Vs GT, IPL 2024, Match 24, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium is set for the highly anticipated contest as the table toppers host the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans. The Royals have been unbeaten in this season so far whereas the Titans have lost their last two games. Jos Buttler smashed a stunning century in the last game to announce his comeback with the bat. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the RR Vs GT match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)