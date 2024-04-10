Cricket

RR Vs GT, IPL 2024, Match 24, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Eye Another Win Against Gujarat Titans

The only team to win all the matches so far in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is Rajasthan Royals. They take on the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at their home venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. GT have lost their last two games and today they will try to bounce back against the table toppers. David Miller's availability is still unclear. Thanks to Jos Buttler's ton in the last game against RCB, the Royals have ticked all the boxes so far and will try to continue the good run against GT as well. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the RR Vs GT match in the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
10 April 2024
10 April 2024
Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger, left, and captain Sanju Samson celebrate their team's victory over Delhi Capitals during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia

RR Vs GT, IPL 2024, Match 24, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium is set for the highly anticipated contest as the table toppers host the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans. The Royals have been unbeaten in this season so far whereas the Titans have lost their last two games. Jos Buttler smashed a stunning century in the last game to announce his comeback with the bat. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the RR Vs GT match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

