An unbeaten Rajasthan Royals will be up against an under pressure Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024 in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
RR are unbeaten in their four matches so far while the 2022 champions have two wins and three losses in their five games.
The Royals are having a dream season with almost everyone performing. The batting has seen Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson do the heavy lifting in the first few games but with Jos Buttler returning to form with a century in their last match against RCB, things are looking good. The only concern remains the form of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.
In bowling also, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal have done well but R Ashwin's wicket-taking abilities have not come to the fore so far in this tournament.
With Rashid Khan looking off colour and now David Miller's unavailability, the Titans have struggled in their last two matches. The batting looks weak and heavily depends on skipper Gill. Even though the bowling unit has performed well, a good Rashid Khan performance can make things sweeter for the Gujarat side.
Here is how you can watch this match live.
Head to Head
The two neighbours have met five times, including once in IPL 2022 final. GT have been the dominant side winning four times while the Royals have only one victory to show.
Live Streaming Details
When will the RR Vs GT, IPL 2024 match be played?
The RR Vs GT match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, 10 April 2024 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the RR Vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shshant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar.