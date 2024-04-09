Mahendra Singh Dhoni has come out to bat just twice in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and both times away from Chepauk. (Full IPL Coverage)
The Chennai crowd has not been able to see their 'Thala' bat for a long time and on Monday when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were playing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), hopes of the spectators were about to be trashed again due to Ravindra Jadeja's antics.
Shivam Dube fell for an 18-ball 28 as the third CSK wicket on the second last ball of the 17th over. With just three needed to win, the Chepauk crowd, painted in yellow, waited with bated breath hoping for the former CSK skipper to come out to bat.
However as per a video going viral on social media, Jadeja appeared out of the dressing room with his pads on and helmet in one hand with batting gloves stuffed in it. It seemed that he was the one going to bat. The crowd's hopes of seeing their favourite bat appeared to be dashed.
However, after taking few steps to suggest he is going to bat, Jadeja soon turned back towards a smiling CSK dug out as everyone knew the left-hander had pulled a prank on the Chepauk crowd.
The crowd went into raptures as soon as it saw Jadeja turning back. The volume levels were taken to the next level when Dhoni finally turned up to bat. The crazy reaction of the Chepauk fans could be seen in a photo going viral on social media showing KKR all-rounder Andre Russell closing his ears with his hands to save them from the deafening sound.
Dhoni played just three balls and scored a single run. He went unbeaten alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored a fine half-century to see CSK home.
CSK inflicted season's first defeat on KKR on Monday defeating the Shreyas Iyer-led side by seven wickets.
Jadeja had a good day out and was adjudged Player of the Match for his three for 18 which helped CSK restrict KKR to just 137 for 9.