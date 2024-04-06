Cricket

IPL 2024: Did Pat Cummins Want To Keep MS Dhoni Away By Not Appealing, Mohammad Kaif Asks

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was batting at 25 runs off 20 balls when he came in the way of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's throw at the stumps. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins chose not to appeal for obstructing the field, however, evoking varied reactions

Advertisement

AP
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins in action during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on Friday (April 5). Photo: AP
info_icon

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins' decision to not appeal for obstructing the field against Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja surely earned him fairplay points and goodwill from aficionados during match 18 of Indian Premier League 2024. But the move also raised curious reactions from experts. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Former India cricketer and Natwest Trophy final hero Mohammad Kaif asked whether Cummins intentionally refrained from appealing to keep Jadeja, who was batting on a sluggish 25 runs off 20 balls at the time, at the crease instead of the big-hitting MS Dhoni, who was slated to walk in next.

Advertisement

"Two questions to Pat Cummins on withdrawing the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja. Was it a tactical call to let a struggling Jadeja be the crease and keep Dhoni indoors? Would he have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20?" Kaif posted on social media platform X, soon after the incident on Friday (April 5) night.

The contentious event took place during the 19th over of the CSK innings, after Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first. Jadeja dug out a yorker from out-of-favour India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the ball trickled down towards the latter.

Advertisement

Kumar picked up the ball and immediately fired at the striker’s stumps, only for the ball to hit Jadeja on his back. Jadeja was well out of his crease, and appeared to have come in the path of the throw towards the wickets, even if trying to avoid the ball.

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim handles the ball during their match against New Zealand - null
Mushfiqur Rahim's Obstructing The Field And Five Other Controversial Cricket Dismissals Of 2023 That Stood Out

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Hyderabad were entitled to an appeal, and the umpires converged in the middle to confer too, but Cummins decided against appealing for obstruction. You can watch the video of the incident below.

Cummins later highlighted the “crazy” reception that Dhoni received when he walked out to bat. "Crowd was crazy tonight. When MS (Dhoni) walked out, it was as loud as I've ever heard," the ODI World Cup-winning Australia captain said after the match.

SRH won the encounter by six wickets, with 11 balls to spare. They now have four points from two games and are placed fifth in the IPL 2024 points table.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained