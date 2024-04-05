Preity Zinta Poses With Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill After PBKS Wins Against GT In IPL 2024

Preity Zinta was clicked on Thursday as she supported her team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), against Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. Post the team won, she was clicked posing with Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, and the picture is now widely shared on social media.
While PBKS owner, Preity Zinta, cheered for the team, she even went ahead to the ground to meet the players from both teams. In the picture, she is seen posing with the captains of the teams, Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) and Shubman Gill (GT). Spotted wearing a red, white and black top with black pants for the match, she looked lovely as ever.
After the photo made it to social media, several fans reacted to it. One social media user, "Preity Zinta with both captains Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill after the match. A lovely picture!" Another commented, "Punjab Kings won the match means Preity Zinta is happy (heart emoji)."
On the work front, the actress is all set to share space with Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi's film ‘Lahore 1947’. The film, produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, marks the collaboration of Sunny, Rajkumar, and Aamir Khan apart from a reunion of Preity and Sunny. The two actors have earlier starred together in films such as ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’, and ‘Farz’, among others.
In an official statement about the film, Rajkumar Santoshi had earlier said about Preity, "After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity.”