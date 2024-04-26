Besides, the association of Dilse 90.8 FM with Mannath Group International, which is within the commercial enterprise of robotics and hospitality, gives it the backing of the company globally and, in a manner, is going directly to show that the marriage of media with era is viable and the way. Of particular interest is the collaboration of Micropolis Robotics with Dubai Police, in which it launched in 2018 an AI-based totally self-sustaining cellular robotic for improved security exams.