International

Italy's RAI Journalists Strike Over Budget Streamlining, Complain Of Censorship And Media Repression

The 24-hour RAI strike is the latest protest by Italian journalists against what they say are threats to freedom of the press and expression in Italy.

Advertisement

AP
Italian Foreign Press Association’s member Costanze Reuscher hosts a press conference at the Association headquarters in Rome | Photo: AP
info_icon

Some journalists at Italy's state-run RAI went on strike Monday to protest budget streamlining and what they said was an increasingly repressive atmosphere in Italy for media under the government of Premier Giorgia Meloni.

ALSO READ | Journalists Pay Deadly Price For Covering Gaza, 1 In 10 Killed

The 24-hour RAI strike is the latest protest by Italian journalists against what they say are threats to freedom of the press and expression in Italy, including criminal investigations of journalists and suspected episodes of censorship. Not all journalists participated and RAI newscasts were still airing, though in a somewhat reduced form.

Advertisement

RAI, which controls Italy's three main public TV channels, has said it is working to transform itself into a modern digital media company and cannot make new hires. In a statement responding to the strike, it said RAI isn't putting at risk any of the rights or jobs of current staff and is "ever more committed to safeguarding the values of pluralism and freedom of expression.”

ALSO READ | 'He Will Be Dearly Missed': Indian Journalist Dies In New York Building Fire

The strike came just days after the media watchdog group Reporters Without Borders downgraded Italy five notches in its annual index of press freedom. At No. 46 out of 180, Italy moved into the “problematic” category of countries alongside other EU members Poland and Hungary.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Forced To Leave India’: French Journalist Vanessa Dougnac

Among other things, RSF cited reports of a proposed acquisition of Italian news agency AGI by a lawmaker of the League party, a coalition partner in Meloni's right-wing government. The lawmaker already controls three conservative dailies. Last month, AGI journalists went on strike to protest the proposed sale from state-controlled ENI.

RAI television journalists, and RAI radio journalists two weeks ago, are protesting company budget tightening, including hiring freezes, job elimination by attrition and staff reorganization. They say the streamlining has the ultimate aim of “reducing RAI to becoming the megaphone of the government.”

“I am very concerned about what is happening in Italy,” said Daniele Macheda, secretary of the union USIGRAI. At a news conference Monday at the foreign press association, Macheda called the AGI case in particular “a symptom of a system that doesn't work and risks bringing into difficulty an asset of democracy, which is free and independent information.”

RAI was in the news recently over an episode of alleged censorship when it abruptly canceled a planned monologue by an antifascist writer to air April 25, when Italy commemorates its liberation from fascist rule. The text was highly critical of Meloni, whose party traces its origins in Italy's neo-fascist movement.

Advertisement

RAI said the contract was canceled for financial reasons. Meloni herself posted the text on her Facebook account, but she has also criticized RAI's investigative reporting. Most recently, she publicly attacked RAI over an investigative program about the migration deal she struck with Albania to build two migrant processing centers there. The deal has been criticized by left-wing opposition parties and human rights groups.

“Help me send to (Prime Minister) Edi Rama and the Albanian people our solidarity for having been lynched for having merely helped our country,” Meloni told her Brothers of Italy party at a campaign rally April 28.

Advertisement

Journalists in Italy, including at RAI, have long lamented the use of threatened or real defamation lawsuits or criminal complaints by politicians, businesspeople and others who are the subject of investigative reporting.

In recent weeks, the editor of Domani newspaper, Emilio Fittipaldi, was summoned to answer questions by members of Italy's anti-mafia parliamentary commission about a criminal probe into the source of media leaks about top politicians. Three Domani journalists are currently under criminal investigation by prosecutors in Perugia for their reporting on Meloni's defense minister and risk jailtime if convicted.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  2. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  3. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Supriya Sule in conversation with Outlook's Shweta Desai
  5. MBBS Student Appears As Proxy Candidate In NEET For Brother, Both Detained
Entertainment News
  1. Brian Wenzel Dies At 94: ‘Country Practice’ Star Passes Away Leaving Billions In A State Of Sadness
  2. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  3. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
  4. Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School
  5. Akansha Ranjan Confirms Dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Director Sharan Sharma
Sports News
  1. Sports LIVE Updates: TT Star Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 At Saudi Smash 2024
  2. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma Rebuild Innings
  3. Japan Vs Mongolia, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. ASBC Asian U-22 And Youth Championships: Five Indian Youth Boxers Strike Gold
World News
  1. Italy's RAI Journalists Strike Over Budget Streamlining, Complain Of Censorship And Media Repression
  2. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: McConney Ends Testimony
  3. UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Travels To Iran As Its Monitoring Remains Hampered
  4. Trump Fined $1,000 Again For Gag Order Violation In Hush Money Case As Judge Warns Of Possible Jail Time
  5. Germany Recalls Its Ambassador In Russia For A Week In Protest Over A Hacker Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain