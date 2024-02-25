'He Will Be Dearly Missed': Indian Journalist Dies In New York Building Fire

A 27-year-old Indian man died in a deadly fire incident in New York's Harlen on Friday. The Indian Embassy in New York identified him as Fazil Khan and said they are in touch with his friends and family.
"Saddened to learn about death of 27 years old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in an apartment building in Harlem, NY. India in New York is in touch with late Mr. Fazil Khan's family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in reparation of his mortal remains to India," the Indian Embassy posted on X.
According to his LinkedIn Profile, Khan identifies as a data reporter at The Hechinger Report and a 2021 graduate of the data journalism program at Columbia Journalism School, where he was also selected as a post-graduate fellow for the school’s Global Migration Project.
Mourning their "great colleague and a wonderful person", The Hechinger Report wrote: "We learned Saturday that The Hechinger Report's data reporter Fazil Khan died in a fire in the New York City building where he lived. We are devastated by the loss of such a great colleague and wonderful person, and our hearts go out to his family. He will be dearly missed."
Khan succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after being rescued from the building, as reported by the Daily News. The news outlet further noted that 17 other individuals sustained injuries in the incident.
According to the Daily News, citing the local fire department, the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery at a Harlem apartment building.
Also Read | US: Indian Student Froze To Death After Night Club Denied Entry
"The fire was at the top and people were jumping out of the windows," news agency ANI quoted Akil Jones, a local resident, as saying as he and his father escaped the fire with only his phone and his keys.
In response to the incident, the Department of Buildings issued a 'full vacate' order, and the Red Cross is providing assistance to dozens of individuals for temporary housing at a nearby school.