'He Will Be Dearly Missed': Indian Journalist Dies In New York Building Fire

A 27-year-old Indian man died in a deadly fire incident in New York's Harlen on Friday. The Indian Embassy in New York identified him as Fazil Khan and said they are in touch with his friends and family.

"Saddened to learn about death of 27 years old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in an apartment building in Harlem, NY. India in New York is in touch with late Mr. Fazil Khan's family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in reparation of his mortal remains to India," the Indian Embassy posted on X.