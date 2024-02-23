US: Indian Student Froze To Death After Night Club Denied Entry

The 18-year-old Indian-American student in US, who died last month after reportedly going missing for several hours, lost his life due to hypothermia following "acute alcohol intoxication and prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures, which significantly contributed to his death."

Akul Dhawan, a student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the US, was found dead on January 20. His body was found on the back porch of a building near the university campus in west Urbana.