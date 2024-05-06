Japan Vs Mongolia, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Japan will be hosting the Mongolia men's cricket team for the five-match T20I series starting on Tuesday, 7th May 2024 at Sano in Kanto. Both teams are ready to kickstart their campaign with the first game to be played at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Kanto. (More Cricket News)
Japan have announced their 15-member squad for the series but the Mongolian squad is yet to be announced. All five matches will be played at the same venue.
This series holds a high value in the progress of cricket among the associate nations. Japan's team is a favourite in comparison to Mongolia's unannounced squad.
Live streaming details of Japan vs Mongolia, 1st T20I match
When the 1st T20I of the series will be played?
The first T20I of the series will be played on Tuesday, 7 May 2024.
Where the first match of the series will be played?
The first match of the series will take place at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano, Kanto.
When the first match will start?
All T20I matches will start at 6:30 AM (IST).
Where to watch the first match T20I series online?
All matches will be available for live streaming on the official platform of the Japan Cricket Association.
Japan Vs Mongolia, Full Squads:
Japan: Charles Hinze, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Kiefer Lake, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Abdul Samad, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Alex Patmore (Wk), Wataru Miyauchi (Wk), Kazuma Stafford, Kohei Kubota, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano
Mongolia: To be announced soon.