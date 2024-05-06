Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Bangladesh have a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at home. Their next match is slated for Tuesday, 7 May 2024 to be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. (More Cricket News)
The Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe batted first in both of the first two games and could not succeed in setting a big target for Bangladesh. The Bangla side has chased down the target comfortably in both of the games.
In the first match, they were bundled out for 124 runs which the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side chased down with eight wickets and 28 balls to spare. In the last match, Zimbabwe set a 139-run target which Bangladesh chased down with ease.
Bangladesh will be eyeing to seal the series with a win in the third match whereas Zimbabwe need to win the next match to remain alive in the series. It's a do-or-die match for them.
When is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?
The third T20I match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe is scheduled for May 7, Tuesday at 2:30 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, in Chattogram.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?
The five-match BAN vs ZIM T20I series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode website and app. However, there won't be any telecast on any Indian channels.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I squads:
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.