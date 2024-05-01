Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board Shorten School Cricket Matches To 20 Overs Due To Heatwaves

Bangladesh government had ordered schools and colleges to remain closed until May 2, with the temperature rising up to 45 degrees celsius in parts of the country including capital Dhaka

X | Bangladesh Cricket
Bangladesh women's national cricket team. Photo: X | Bangladesh Cricket
Intense heatwave conditions prevailing across Bangladesh have impacted school cricket, forcing the country's Board to shorten matches from 50-over-a side games to 20-over contests. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh has been witnessing above 40 degree celsius temperatures consistently for most of April and meteorologists are calling it the longest heatwave in the country's history.

"In consideration of the ongoing heatwave that has impacted the country, the age-group tournament committee of BCB has decided that starting from today (April 29), all remaining divisional round matches of the Prime Bank National School Cricket tournament will be played in Twenty20 format," an ESPNcricinfo report quoted BCB as saying in a statement.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) game development manager AEM Kawsar said 64 district teams are taking part in the competition being held at 14 venues across the country.

"We have instructed all match officials to complete the matches by 12.30 pm," Kawsar was quoted as saying in the report.

"We have even advised them to start the matches at 8.30 am if the teams agree. The usual start time is 9.00am. There will also be a drinks break every 40 minutes. We are providing enough ice, lemon juice and of course water. In some places where possible, we are providing ice-bath facilities. One good thing is that every venue has proper cooling facilities in the dressing rooms," he added.

The tournament is the biggest cricket competition and it began in the early 1980s.

The Dhaka Premier League, however, continues in the oppressive heat.

Bangladesh government had ordered schools and colleges to remain closed until May 2, with the temperature rising up to 45 degrees celsius in parts of the country including capital Dhaka.

Several heat-related deaths have also been reported and many hospitalised.

