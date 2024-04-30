Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2024 T20 Series Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Five-Match Tour - Guide

Bangladesh cricket team will look to get as much as preparations in place when they take on Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Here is a comprehensive tour guide of the BAN vs ZIM T20s, with schedule, venue, live streaming and telecast details

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming: Zimbabwe travel to take on Bangladesh in a five-match series. Photo: File
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 starts in June but prior to that, Bangladesh cricket team will look to get as much as preparations in place when they take on Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series. (More Cricket News)

Zimbabwe, who have not qualified for the T20 World Cup, will be visiting Bangladesh to play a five-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The series sees the 1st T20I start on May 3 to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and will conclude with 5th T20I on Saturday, May 11 at Dhaka's Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

BAN vs ZIM: Schedule

  • 1st T20: May 3 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

  • 2nd T20: May 5 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

  • 3rd T20: May 7 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

  • 4th T20: May 10 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

  • 5th T20: May 11 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

BAN Vs ZIM: Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have squared up with each other in 20 meetings with Zimbabwe winning 7 to Bangladesh's 13.

BAN Vs ZIM: Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.

Live Streaming

The five-match BAN vs ZIM T20I series will be available for streaming on the FanCode website and app. However, there won't be any telecast on any Indian channels.

