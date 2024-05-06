Yuzvendra Chahal, the most prolific bowler in the Indian Premier League, has made a comeback to the Indian fold as he has been named alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the four-pronged spin battery in the squad. Chahal, 33, last played for India in August 2023 in a T20 International against the West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida, USA.