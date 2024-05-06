Cricket

India's All-New T20I Jersey Launched Ahead Of 2024 World Cup

India will kickstart their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 4. The hotly-awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan is slated to be held in New York on June 9

Advertisement

X/Adidas
Screengrab from the video that unveils Team India's new T20I jersey. Photo: X/Adidas
info_icon

Days after the 15-member Indian squad was announced for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas, the official team jersey for the marquee event has been launched. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday (May 6) reposted a video from Adidas that shows the jersey being unveiled. The video features India captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav purportedly 'watching' a helicopter that bears Team India's new T20I jersey around the scenic HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. You can watch the video below.

India will commence their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 4. The hotly-awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan is slated to be held in New York on June 9.

Advertisement

The Indian squad named by chief of national selection committee Ajit Agarkar has Hardik Pandya as the designated vice-captain, and Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant picked as the two wicket-keepers. Shivam Dube, the hard-hitting Chennai Super Kings batting all-rounder has also found himself on the plane to the West Indies and USA.

Rinku Singh couldn't make the Indian main squad for T20 World Cup - AP/Bikas Das
India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup: Did Impact Player Rule Close Doors For Rinku Singh?

BY PTI

Yuzvendra Chahal, the most prolific bowler in the Indian Premier League, has made a comeback to the Indian fold as he has been named alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the four-pronged spin battery in the squad. Chahal, 33, last played for India in August 2023 in a T20 International against the West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida, USA.

Advertisement

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sikkim’s Namchi, Pakyong Administrative Centres Receive Postal Ballots For LS Polls
  2. Meme On Mamata Banerjee, Police Warn X Users: 'Immediately Disclose Your Identity'
  3. Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  4. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  5. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Superman First Look: David Corenswet Replaces Henry Cavill As Man Of Steel; Fans Ecstatic To See Red Trunks Back
  2. Brian Wenzel Dies At 94: ‘Country Practice’ Star Passes Away Leaving Billions In A State Of Sadness
  3. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  4. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
  5. Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School
Sports News
  1. Sports LIVE Updates: TT Star Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 At Saudi Smash 2024
  2. Erik Ten Hag Hits Back At Jose Mourinho Dig Over Manchester United Board Backing
  3. IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Century Helps Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By Seven Wickets
  4. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Ton Takes Mumbai Indians Home - As It Happened
  5. PGA Championship: Things Going Right For Brooks Koepka Ahead Of Title Defence
World News
  1. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Deborah Tarasoff Begins Testimony
  2. A Man Tried To Shoot A Pastor During A Church Service But His Gun Wouldn't Fire, State Police Say
  3. Starbucks Founder Schultz Says Company Needs To Refocus On Coffee As Sales Struggle
  4. Lawsuit Against Meta Asks If Facebook Users have Right To Control Their Feeds Using External Tools
  5. Hamas Announces It Has Accepted An Egyptian-Qatari Cease-fire Proposal
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain