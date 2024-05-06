Days after the 15-member Indian squad was announced for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas, the official team jersey for the marquee event has been launched. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday (May 6) reposted a video from Adidas that shows the jersey being unveiled. The video features India captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav purportedly 'watching' a helicopter that bears Team India's new T20I jersey around the scenic HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. You can watch the video below.
India will commence their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 4. The hotly-awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan is slated to be held in New York on June 9.
The Indian squad named by chief of national selection committee Ajit Agarkar has Hardik Pandya as the designated vice-captain, and Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant picked as the two wicket-keepers. Shivam Dube, the hard-hitting Chennai Super Kings batting all-rounder has also found himself on the plane to the West Indies and USA.
Yuzvendra Chahal, the most prolific bowler in the Indian Premier League, has made a comeback to the Indian fold as he has been named alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the four-pronged spin battery in the squad. Chahal, 33, last played for India in August 2023 in a T20 International against the West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida, USA.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.