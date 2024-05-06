DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Match 56 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits sixth-placed Delhi Capitals against the high-flying Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
Rishabh Pant's DC lost to current table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their previous game, while the Sanju Samson-led RR faced a narrow one-run defeat against SRH. Rajasthan are one win away from officially confirming their qualification for the IPL 2024 play-offs, but for Delhi, every remaining league game is a must-win one.
Before the DC vs RR match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.
Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals: Head-To-Head Record
DC and RR have locked horns 28 times in the Indian Premier League. While Delhi have won 13 games, Rajasthan have emerged victors 15 times. In the last five clashes too, the Royals hold the upper hand, having won three games as against the Capitals' two.
DC Vs RR: Highest Run-Scorers
Ajinkya Rahane, who currently represents Chennai Super Kings, holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 601 runs to his name while playing for RR. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant is next in line with 385 runs.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals: Highest Wicket-Takers
With 20 wickets for DC, Amit Mishra (who now plays for Lucknow Super Giants) leads the charts when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. As for RR, Shane Watson and Jaydev Unadkat have picked up nine wickets apiece, which is the highest from the franchise.
RR Vs DC: Highest Individual Score
England T20I captain Jos Buttler has the highest individual score in this match-up, with a 116-run knock to his name for Rajasthan. As for Delhi, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh possesses the record for the top score with an 89-run knock.
Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals: Best Bowling Figures
Pawan Negi took a four-wicket haul (4/14) while playing for DC, which are the best bowling figures from either team in this fixture. From RR's side, Shane Watson holds the mark with a 3/10.