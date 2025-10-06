Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

A lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice BR Gavai during Supreme Court proceedings; security intervened swiftly, and an inquiry has been launched, PTI reported.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
cji gavai shoe attack advocate throws shoe supreme court shoe thrown at chief justice gavai
BR Gavai takes oath as CJI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary; Representational image
  • A lawyer allegedly tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice BR Gavai during Supreme Court proceedings.

  • Security staff quickly intervened and escorted the lawyer out as an inquiry was launched.

  • Advocate Sanjay Hegde commended the CJI’s composure during the disruption.

A lawyer reportedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during proceedings in the Supreme Court on Monday, according to PTI.

The incident occurred as a Bench led by the CJI was hearing the mentioning of cases. The lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and attempted to throw it towards the judge. Security personnel present in the courtroom immediately intervened and prevented the attack. The lawyer was quickly escorted out of the court premises.

While being removed, the lawyer was heard shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma), PTI reported.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India. - PTI
'Act Of Memory And Meaning': Chief Justice Gavai Talks About Human Dignity In Indian Constitution

BY Ahana Mitra

The CJI remained composed and addressed the courtroom, urging lawyers to continue with their arguments. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he remarked.

The Supreme Court’s security unit has initiated an inquiry into the incident. Further details regarding the lawyer and his motives are awaited, according to PTI.

The bench termed it a “publicity interest litigation”. - Photo: X | All India Radio News
CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks On Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Plea, Says He Respects All Religions

BY Outlook News Desk

Commenting on the incident, Supreme Court Advocate Sanjay Hegde, says, "One must admire the grace with which Chief Justice Gawai continued the proceedings unfazed".

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
