When the CJI referred to being misquoted over the matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta intervened in court to defend him. Mehta said he had known Justice Gavai for over a decade and that the CJI visited all places of worship with equal reverence. “We used to learn Newton’s law – for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Now with the advent of social media, we have a new rule – for every action, there is wrong and disproportionate social media overreaction,” PTI reported him as saying. He described the controversy as “unfortunate” and based on “totally incorrect information”, stressing that something taken “completely out of context” had been wrongly attributed to the CJI.