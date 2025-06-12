Sub-Classification Within Reservations Addresses Imbalances; Enhances Equity: CJI BR Gavai

The Chief Justice was in Oxford Union speaking about the theme: “From Representation to Realisation.” He said that reservations were not designed just to provide representation, but meant for the empowerment of those people who had historically excluded from social structures of power. Within these communities, some groups have benefited more than others. Sub-classification, he added, helps address this imbalance by identifying “the most backward among the backwards”, and ensuring they receive a fair share of representation in public employment and education.