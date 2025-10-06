Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

Arthur Rinderknech beat Alexander Zverev in Shanghai Masters to reach Round of 16
Rinderkech had also beaten Zverev when the pair met at Wimbledon in June
Rinderknech will face Jiri Lehecka in his next match
Arthur Rinderknech got the better of Alexander Zverev once again as he came from behind to reach the round of 16 at the Shanghai Masters.
The Frenchman also triumphed when the pair met at Wimbledon in June, and he repeated the trick this time around, winning 4-6 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 15 minutes.
Zverev put Rinderknech under early pressure in the first set, forcing three break points in the opening game before winning the next three in a row en route to taking the lead.
Rinderknech held off a break point at the start of the second set and went on his own three-game winning streak, with Zverev only able to defend the first three set points against him.
And Rinderknech kept that momentum in the decider as Zverev tired, earning two more breaks before serving to love in the final game and converting his first match point.
Elsewhere in Shanghai, Alex de Minaur progressed to the next round with a straight-sets win over Kamil Majchrzak.
His 6-1 7-5 victory saw him reach the round of 16 at ATP Masters 1000 events for the 24th time, surpassing Pat Rafter (23) for the outright second-most of any Australian since the format's introduction in 1990.
Data Debrief: Rinderknech has Zverev's number
It was a topsy-turvy clash when Rinderknech defeated Zverev at Wimbledon, as it went to five sets and three tie-breaks.
This time, the 30-year-old needed a comeback, and with his two wins over Zverev this year, he is now the first player ranked outside the ATP top 50 to defeat the same top-three opponent at a grand slam and Masters 1000 event in a season (since 1990).
Rinderknech won 24 of 29 points at the net in sets two and three as he upped the pressure, and is now 3-18 against top 10 opponents.