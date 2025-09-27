Brentford Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch EPL Match

Brentford sits just one point above the relegation zone; United is placed 11th
Casemiro (suspended) among multiple absentees for Manchester United
Brentford won their last meeting 4-3 in a thrilling contest
Brentford will host Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday, September 27, in the opening Premier League fixture of the weekend. Both sides arrive with contrasting moods as Brentford looks to bounce back from a damaging 3-1 defeat against Fulham, while Manchester United enters the game on the back of an important win over Chelsea.
United fans will also see Bryan Mbeumo line up against his former club, adding another layer to the contest. The Bees are currently just outside the relegation zone in 17th place, a single point away from slipping in, while Erik ten Hag’s side sits in 11th as it chases consistency in the new campaign.
For Brentford, there are no fresh injury setbacks nor any suspensions ahead of the clash. Manchester United, however, will be without several key players. Casemiro misses out after being sent off against Chelsea, while Amad and Noussair Mazraoui are also sidelined, forcing the visitors to reshuffle once again.
Brentford Vs Manchester United Head-To-Head Record
The last game between these two teams turned into a classic, finishing 4-3 in Brentford’s favour. The Bees raced to a stunning lead with Luke Shaw’s own goal, a Kevin Schade brace, and a Yoanne Wissa effort, before United mounted a fightback through Alejandro Garnacho and Amad. Brentford held on to secure one of the most memorable results of their Premier League era.
Overall Record
Total Matches Played: 15
Brentford wins: 4
Manchester United wins: 8
Draws: 3
Brentford Vs Manchester United Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Brentford vs Manchester United English Premier League 2025-26 match?
The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, on Saturday, September 27. Kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. IST).
Where will the Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast?
The game will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also stream it live on JioHotstar.