Brentford Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch EPL Match

Brentford fights to climb out of the danger zone, while United searches for momentum in London clash . Find live streaming details, head-to-head record and other match info here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brentford Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26
Brentford Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brentford sits just one point above the relegation zone; United is placed 11th

  • Casemiro (suspended) among multiple absentees for Manchester United  

  • Brentford won their last meeting 4-3 in a thrilling contest

Brentford will host Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday, September 27, in the opening Premier League fixture of the weekend. Both sides arrive with contrasting moods as Brentford looks to bounce back from a damaging 3-1 defeat against Fulham, while Manchester United enters the game on the back of an important win over Chelsea.  

United fans will also see Bryan Mbeumo line up against his former club, adding another layer to the contest. The Bees are currently just outside the relegation zone in 17th place, a single point away from slipping in, while Erik ten Hag’s side sits in 11th as it chases consistency in the new campaign. 

For Brentford, there are no fresh injury setbacks nor any suspensions ahead of the clash. Manchester United, however, will be without several key players. Casemiro misses out after being sent off against Chelsea, while Amad and Noussair Mazraoui are also sidelined, forcing the visitors to reshuffle once again.  

Brentford Vs Manchester United Head-To-Head Record

The last game between these two teams turned into a classic, finishing 4-3 in Brentford’s favour. The Bees raced to a stunning lead with Luke Shaw’s own goal, a Kevin Schade brace, and a Yoanne Wissa effort, before United mounted a fightback through Alejandro Garnacho and Amad. Brentford held on to secure one of the most memorable results of their Premier League era.  

Related Content
Related Content

Overall Record

Total Matches Played: 15  

Brentford wins: 4  

Manchester United wins: 8  

Draws: 3  

Brentford Vs Manchester United Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Brentford vs Manchester United English Premier League 2025-26 match?

The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, on Saturday, September 27. Kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. IST).  

Where will the Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast?

The game will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also stream it live on JioHotstar. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: IND-W Bowling First, Rain Delays Start

  2. India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Consoles Grieving Dunith Wellalage After Father’s Demise - Watch

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  5. IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Coincidences Galore In India's Super Over Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  4. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  5. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  2. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  3. Netanyahu Declares Israel ‘Not Done Yet’ With Gaza War As Delegations Walk Out Of UN Speech

  4. Pakistan, Back In From The Cold?

  5. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations