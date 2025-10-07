IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

Third umpire Kerrin Klaaste's run-out decision against opener Muneeba Ali sparked animated exchanges on the field, with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan arguing that Muneeba had no intent to run and had already grounded her bat

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
India celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Muneeba Ali during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Colombo. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Marylebone Cricket Club backs third umpire's run-out decision

  • Cites Law 30.1.2 to state the dismissal was "entirely correct"

  • India beat Pakistan by 88 runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Monday (October 6, 2025) stated the third umpire's run-out decision against Pakistan's Muneeba Ali in the Women's World Cup was "entirely correct", affirming there was no deviation from cricket laws. The controversial run-out of the opener was part of Pakistan's 88-run defeat to India in Colombo on Sunday.

During the last ball of the fourth over in Pakistan's chase of 248 runs, Muneeba survived an lbw appeal off Kranti Goud. However, as she stepped out of her crease, Deepti Sharma's throw struck the stumps.

Although Muneeba had grounded her bat briefly, it was airborne when the ball hit the stumps, leading to her dismissal for two runs after a third-umpire review by Kerrin Klaaste of South Africa.

The decision sparked animated exchanges on the field, with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan arguing that Muneeba had no intent to run and had already grounded her bat. Despite these protests, the MCC reaffirmed that the dismissal was completely in line with the Laws of Cricket.

MCC Statement On Muneeba Ali Run Out

The MCC statement referenced Law 30.1.2, which states: "a batter shall not be considered to be out of his/her ground if, in running or diving towards his/her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of his/her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact."

This law, sometimes referred to as the 'bouncing bat Law', was introduced in 2010 to protect a batter who inadvertently loses contact with the ground while running or diving towards the stumps.

The MCC clarified, "This Law means that if you are running or diving towards the end that the stumps are broken, and you ground your bat or person behind the line, you are not out if you then lose contact with the ground and the wicket is subsequently broken."

The statement continued, "Muneeba had grounded her bat beyond the popping crease after being hit on the pads, and her bat subsequently lifted. Isn't this exactly what the Law covers? The answer to that is no – the Law specifically only covers a player who is running or diving – and Muneeba was not moving towards her ground."

The MCC further explained that Muneeba had taken guard from beyond the popping crease and at no time did her feet return to her ground. The Law does not protect a batter who is turning for another run, overbalancing, or who – as in Muneeba's case – simply lifts their bat into the air. Thus, the third umpire’s decision to give her out stands.

Correct Mode Of Dismissal

The MCC also addressed the mode of dismissal in its statement. It clarified, "It's a Run out – although she was not attempting a run, and it was not a No ball, the wicket was not broken by the wicket-keeper without the intervention of another fielder – it was instead a fielder who threw it."

India had scored 247 runs before bowling out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs to complete the thumping win.

Asked about the controversy after the match, Pakistan pacer Diana Baig played it down and said, "Muneeba's run-out issue has already been settled, I believe. I don't want to talk much about it now. Whatever happened and whatever the situation was, I think it has been resolved."

Notably, India continued to follow the no-handshake policy at the end of the game.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
