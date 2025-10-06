Not only in Haryana but in the neighbouring states of Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh also, one can observe a vacuum in the leadership of the Jat community. Chaudhary Charan Singh was the most prominent leader whose influence was not confined to western Uttar Pradesh only but also to large areas of North India. Chaudhary Charan Singh could sway voters in Rajasthan as well as Haryana. The second prominent leader whose influence extended beyond his own state was Chaudhary Devi Lal, who following Chaudhary Charan Singh, resigned from the Congress in the late 1960s and later on formed his own independent regional party. Devi Lal’s influence extended to Rajasthan from where he won the Lok Sabha seat in 1989. So, any rise to prominence in Haryana politics for Abhay Chautala could help him reclaim the legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal and help the party extend its influence to neighbouring Rajasthan also. The Chautalas trace their roots to Rajasthan. The only thing to be done by Abhay Chautala is to get rid of the baggage of the past i.e. shed the image of a leader who was harsh even towards his own followers. This remake in the image has to be done in order for him to succeed.